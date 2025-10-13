The company said that its investigational drug did not meet its goal in a study, and no statistically significant differences between placebo and treatment arms were observed after preliminary review of exploratory efficacy.

Tvardi Therapeutics (TVRD) on Monday said that its TTI-101, being evaluated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), showed no benefit over placebo in a mid-stage trial.

The trial was designed to assess safety, pharmacokinetics, and exploratory outcomes related to lung function in patients with IPF. However, the study did not meet its goals, and no statistically significant differences between placebo and treatment arms were observed after preliminary review of exploratory efficacy, it said.

Shares of the company plummeted over 87% in Monday’s pre-market session.

