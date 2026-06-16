The company signed a new distributorship agreement with Germany-based GEZE, adding advanced door and fire protection systems to its portfolio.

SU Group expects the partnership will help it compete for larger projects across commercial properties and residential buildings, among others.

Earlier this month, SU Group secured a contract to supply and install an advanced vehicle security screening system at the new Huanggang Port.

Retail investors expect the stock to climb to $10, around four times its current price.

Shares of SU Group Holdings (SUGP) ripped past 160% on Tuesday morning as investors cheered a new distributorship agreement with Germany-based GEZE, positioning the firm to pursue larger, higher-value projects.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SUGP stock also clocked its biggest single-day gains in more than a year.

How Does The Partnership Benefit SUGP?

The partnership expands SU Group’s product portfolio by adding GEZE’s solutions, including automatic door systems, window technology, access control, fire protection systems, smoke and heat extraction, and building automation technologies.

The company believes the expanded offering will help it compete for larger and more complex projects across commercial properties, public facilities, infrastructure developments, and residential buildings

“The addition of GEZE to our product array will enable us to compete with top-tier players, and participate in projects we could not have before, including those with the most advanced technological requirements,” said Dave Chan, Chairman and CEO of SU Group.

This comes days after the SU Group secured a contract to supply and install an advanced vehicle security screening system at the new Huanggang Port, connecting Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

The project involves deploying six AI-powered Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems (UVSS) across multiple inspection lanes. The port is scheduled to open on July 1.

SUGP Bulls Eye $10

Retail sentiment surrounding SUGP on Stocktwits changed to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user on the platform expects the stock to breach $10. The stock is currently at $2.3.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has been under heavy selling pressure so far this year, having lost more than 86%.

Read also: FISV Stock Rebounds: Fiserv Launches $2.75B Debt Tender Offer A Day After CEO Exit Shook Investors

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<