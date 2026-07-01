Google would guarantee billions in lease and power obligations for around a 20% stake while the campus runs on tensor processing units co-designed with Broadcom.

A Morgan Stanley-led consortium of banks is reportedly arranging a $15 billion loan for Nexus Data Centers to develop the AI campus in Texas.

Google has reportedly provided guarantees covering billions of dollars in Anthropic’s lease and power-payment obligations, helping Nexus secure the financing.

Anthropic plans to equip the campus with Google’s tensor processing units, which are co-designed with Broadcom.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) Google is reportedly supporting a $15-billion financing package for an Anthropic-linked AI data center campus in Texas, with financial guarantees and custom AI chips helping underpin the deal.

The facility would include its own natural-gas power plant capable of generating 1.6 gigawatts of electricity. The deal could be announced as soon as Thursday.

At the time of writing on Thursday afternoon, GOOGL stock was down around 0.7%.

Morgan Stanley-Led Consortium To Finance Texas Campus

A consortium of banks led by Morgan Stanley would lend $15 billion to Nexus Data Centers to develop the campus in Hubbard, Texas, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter. Nexus is a relatively new data-center company.

To help Nexus raise the debt, Google has reportedly provided guarantees covering billions of dollars of Anthropic's lease and power-payment obligations in the event the AI startup defaults. The report said Google's support was limited to the minimum amount required by lenders to complete the financing.

The guarantees reportedly cover four data-center leases signed by Anthropic, along with the corresponding power-purchase agreements tied to a behind-the-meter power plant that will support the campus.

Anthropic Taps Google-Broadcom AI Chips

Anthropic plans to equip the site with tensor processing units that Google codesigns with Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). The chips would be financed through a separate vendor-financing agreement between Anthropic and Broadcom, according to the report.

The financing package reportedly includes a $14-billion bridge loan and a revolving credit facility. In return for its support, Google is expected to receive an equity stake of around 20% in the data-center and power project, reported WSJ.

The report also added that Anthropic's chief rival, OpenAI, has pursued a similar structure by holding talks with Nvidia (NVDA) to arrange a $250-billion backstop for an Ohio campus that could eventually draw 10 gigawatts.

GOOGL Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for GOOGL was ‘bullish,’ while message volume was ‘normal’ at the time of writing.

One retail trader on Stocktwits said Google is making a major move in AI infrastructure by expanding beyond software into chips, power and compute, viewing the Anthropic-backed project as a sign of the company’s broader push to compete across the AI supply chain.

https://stocktwits.com/MoneyCompass_/message/660496497

GOOGL stock has gained around 7.5% year to date.

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