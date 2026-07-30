The 10 millionth vehicle, a Model Y, left the assembly line at the Fremont Factory in California this week.

CEO Elon Musk called the achievement “an incredible amount of work.”

Tesla’s production pace accelerated after Gigafactory Shanghai opened in late 2019.

Model 3 and Model Y account for the large majority of volume.

Tesla announced on Thursday that it has produced its 10 millionth vehicle worldwide, marking a major manufacturing milestone for the electric vehicle pioneer.

The 10 millionth vehicle, a Model Y, left the assembly line at the Fremont Factory in California this week. That same plant delivered Tesla’s first millionth car in March 2020—a red Model Y—after around 12 years of production that began with the Roadster in 2008. Reaching the next nine million took just over six years.

CEO Elon Musk called the achievement “an incredible amount of work.”

TSLA shares had gained nearly 4% at the time of writing, after six consecutive days of closing in the red.

Tesla’s Production

Tesla’s production pace accelerated after Gigafactory Shanghai opened in late 2019, followed by Berlin and Texas plants in 2022. Intermediate milestones illustrate the ramp: six million in March 2024, seven million at Fremont in October 2024, eight million at Berlin in June 2025, and nine million at Shanghai in December. The latest million, therefore, arrived in about seven months.

Model 3 and Model Y account for the large majority of volume. The company continues expanding into energy storage and robotics while maintaining its focus on electric passenger vehicles. Earlier this year, the company retired its more premium Model S and X vehicles to focus on its pivot to vehicle autonomy and robotics. The company has already begun production of its dedicated robotaxi offering called the Cybercab and its Semi truck targeted at fleet customers.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

TSLA stock has lost 31% year-to-date.

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