Shares of Namib Minerals (NAMM) rallied over 43% on Wednesday as gold prices surged over $5,400 per ounce for the first time after the Fed kept key interest rates steady.

The African gold producer garnered significant retail attention amid rising prices. Namib Minerals is a producer, developer and explorer of gold, with operations largely focused in Zimbabwe.

The company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in June 2025 and has transitioned from a single-mine operator into a multi-asset gold producer.

Company Overview

Namib Minerals operates the How Mine, an underground gold mine in Zimbabwe, and aims to restart two assets in Zimbabwe, with additional exploration assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with 13 exploration permits targeting copper and cobalt.

According to the company, its three-pillar growth plan involves optimizing operations at How Mine, restarting the Redwing and Mazowe mines in DRC, and diversifying its portfolio through critical minerals exploration.

At How Mine, the company intends to expand milling capacity from 40,500 tonnes per month to 55,000 tonnes per month, targeted for the second half of 2026 to support higher volumes and offset recent grade declines.

At the Redwing mine, Namib has begun enabling works, with dewatering expected to take around eight months, while at the Mazowe mine, it is advancing surface infrastructure upgrades and engineering studies. Feasibility studies for both mines are also underway.

In the long term, Namib aims to become a mid-tier gold producer targeting 300,000 ounces annually. The company said earlier in 2025 that it estimates preliminary capital at $300 million to $400 million, with a funding strategy focused on minimizing shareholder dilution.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NAMM shares was in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One bullish user said that they would watch for $10 levels and hoped for the shares to go over $12 in February.

Another bullish user noted the Redwing mine opening in February would be positive for the company, while also noting the impact of gold prices rising.

Shares of NAMM declined over 40% in the past year.

