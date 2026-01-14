Under the proposed deal, CDNA, a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse affiliated with Crypto.com, will provide event-based prediction market contracts to users through HighRoller.com.

This initiative aims to let players trade contracts tied to finance, entertainment, and sports events on a secure platform.

While a formal launch is planned for the first quarter of 2026, there is no guarantee the agreements will be completed as intended.

Crypto.com will serve as the exclusive provider of prediction contracts across High Roller’s digital channels.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (ROLR) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA) to explore an exclusive collaboration in the U.S. market.

The company is the operator behind the premium online casino platforms High Roller and Fruta.

Partnership Details

“Pairing the massive appeal of prediction markets with our strong distribution capabilities is an incredibly exciting opportunity, and we’re looking forward to introducing our premium experience to consumers across the country.” -Seth Young, CEO, High Roller

High Roller stock traded over 362% on Wednesday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

ROLR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:45 a.m. ET on Jan. 14, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Launch Timeline

While a formal launch is planned for the first quarter of 2026, there is no guarantee the agreements will be completed as intended. Once executed, Crypto.com will serve as the exclusive provider of prediction contracts across High Roller’s digital channels.

“Together with High Roller, we are proclaiming customers with a safe and regulated platform to trade on outcomes in sports and entertainment,” said Travis McGhee, Global Head of Predictions at Crypto.com.

ROLR stock has declined by 30% in the last 12 months.

