Rezolve AI posted a 426% year-on-year jump in revenue for H1 2025, to $6.3 million, surpassing the $5.25 million forecasted by analysts according to Fiscal AI data.

Rezolve AI (RZLV) announced on Wednesday that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) has surpassed $90 million year-to-date, prompting the management to raise its 2025 guidance to $150 million in ARR, up from the previous expectation of $100 million.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company reported a 426% year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue for H1 2025, reaching $6.3 million, which exceeded the $5.25 million forecasted by analysts, according to Fiscal AI data. Gross profit margin soared to 95.8%.

Following the announcement, Rezolve AI stock traded 11% higher on Wednesday morning and was the top-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<