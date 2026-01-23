Daily sales of Erayak's compact, quiet inverter generators jumped more than 20-fold compared to prior weeks.

Erayak Power Solution (RAYA) on Friday reported a sharp uptick in demand for its portable inverter generators amid extreme winter weather impacting the U.S. East Coast.

Beginning around January 20, the company noted a surge in orders across its e-commerce channels as customers prepared for possible power outages.

Sales Driven By Winter Storms

The company attributes this demand spike to heightened consumer readiness during severe winter storms and concerns over electricity reliability. According to a Wall Street Journal report, energy markets are especially worried about southern states, where unusually cold weather could freeze some of the country’s busiest oil and gas fields and cause major problems for the electricity grid.

Following the update, Erayak Power stock traded over 42% higher in Friday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Inventory Challenges And New Products

The surge has tightened certain U.S. inventory levels. Erayak is working closely with its supply chain to boost production and prioritize incoming shipments.

Looking forward, Erayak plans to roll out additional home emergency power products in the first quarter of 2026. Upcoming offerings include gasoline inverter generators ranging from roughly 4 kW to 13 kW, along with multi-fuel generator models.

"Since formally expanding into the U.S. market in 2024, we have been encouraged by the strong market response to Erayak products across U.S. e-commerce channels. During 2025, these channels demonstrated meaningful sales momentum, providing clear validation of customer demand patterns and product-market fit in the U.S.” -Lingyi Kong, CEO and Chairman, Erayak

As U.S. sales channels mature, the company is exploring adjacent product categories related to power-dependent home and outdoor equipment.

RAYA stock has declined by 99% in the last 12 months.

