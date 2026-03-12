Karp explained that tools like Palantir’s Project Maven form an important part of a more advanced defense capabilities.

Palantir Technologies Inc. CEO Alex Karp highlighted the transformative role of the company's AI platforms in modern warfare, particularly in the United States' war against Iran in the Middle East.

During an interview with CNBC on Thursday, he emphasized that technology improvements allow military forces to operate with unprecedented precision, speed, and coordination across multiple domains. Karp explained that tools like Palantir’s (PLTR) Project Maven form an important part of these capabilities.

“The fact that you can now target more precisely, quickly, and accurately, and organize the total power of our fleet and resources and bring it to bear against adversaries has shifted the way war is fought, and I have read that Palantir’s project maven is the core backbone of that.” -Alex Karp, CEO, Palantir

