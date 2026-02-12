The company’s quarterly results did not excite investors or retail traders, who are looking for revenue generation.

On Wednesday, the company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.17 per share, in line with Wall Street expectations, according to data from Fiscal AI.

It is also looking to boost demand from AI data centers, data center safety and drones, which need gravimetric savings and power.

QuantumScape said that it will continue to push the frontier of battery performance as it ramps production of the current QSE-5 platform.

QuantumScape Corp. shares fell more than 10% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the solid-state battery maker reported a loss in line with Wall Street expectations but failed to ease investor concerns about a clear growth path.

The company, which remains in the pre-revenue stage, outlined its 2026 outlook, highlighting planned advancements to meet rising demand for energy storage across existing and emerging applications.

For the fourth quarter, QuantumScape posted a loss of $0.17 per share, matching estimates, according to Fiscal AI data, and reported operating expenses of $110.5 million.

If weakness continues into Thursday's session, the stock would mark a third straight day of losses. Shares are down more than 15% so far this year.

Scaling Energy Storage

The company said that it sees opportunities across a broad set of energy storage applications. QuantumScape noted that consumer electronics tend to prioritize higher volumetric energy density. It is also looking to boost demand from AI data centers, data center safety and drones, which need gravimetric savings and power.

“We have a cell and a design that is unique. It is capable of being safer, performing better across a wide temperature range, combining high power and high energy density,” CEO Siva Sivaram said.

“These characteristics are highly valuable across other applications. For example, in a data center, you have high ambient temperatures, but you absolutely cannot have a fire in racks with a million-dollar GPUs. In a drone, you need better energy density, but also extremely high discharge power,” he added.

The company said it will go beyond QSE-5, its first commercial product, a 5-amp-hour cell designed for automotive applications. QuantumScape said it will continue to push the frontier of battery performance as it ramps up production of its current QSE-5 platform.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on QuantumScape jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ territory from ‘neutral’ a month ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bearish user on Stocktwits questioned the launch of the "Eagle" when the stock price was at its lowest, rather than when it was above $10.

The company had held an inauguration event for the Eagle Line, its pilot cell production line, only in February.

Shares of QuantumScape have rocketed nearly 71% in the last 12 months.

