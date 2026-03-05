The company reported mixed Q4 results with a revenue of $128.6 million and earnings per share of $0.16.

CorMedix’s Q4 revenue included $91.2 million from DefenCath sales and $37.4 million from the Melinta portfolio.

Total operating expenses for Q4 rose to $48.2 million, up 181% year-on-year.

CorMedix ended 2025 with $148.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) stock gained attention on Thursday, after the company announced its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year financial results for 2025, reporting a 312% year-on-year (YoY) jump in revenue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company reported Q4 revenue of $128.6 million and an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16. Though CorMedix’s revenue surpassed analysts’ consensus estimate of $127 million, EPS came in way below the estimated $0.82, according to Fiscal AI data.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

CorMedix stock traded over 11% lower on Thursday morning. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘low’ in 24 hours.

CRMD’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:50 a.m. ET on Mar. 5, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said they are going long on the stock and hope to keep it until it climbs back to double digits.

Revenue Growth Driven by DefenCath and Melinta Acquisition

CorMedix’s Q4 revenue included $91.2 million from DefenCath sales and $37.4 million from the Melinta portfolio. The Melinta revenue reflects the company’s first full quarter of contribution since its August 2025 acquisition.

Total operating expenses for Q4 rose to $48.2 million, up 181% YoY. The expense increase primarily stems from the Melinta acquisition and includes $4.1 million in one-time costs, such as severance and integration expenses.

“I am proud of the company’s progress over the past year as we have accelerated the expansion of patient access for DefenCath, completed our acquisition and integration of Melinta, and saw progress in our two ongoing Phase 3 clinical programs for Rezzayo prophylaxis and DefenCath in TPN.” -Joe Todisco, Chairman and CEO, CorMedix

CorMedix ended 2025 with $148.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, excluding restricted cash.

CRMD stock has declined by over 37% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<