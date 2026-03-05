Mobix Labs said it received new production purchase orders for electronic components used in Gulfstream aircraft.

Mobix Labs said it will supply components that help protect Gulfstream aircraft electronics from electromagnetic interference.

Management expects more Gulfstream deals to follow the production purchase orders.

MOBX shares closed around 533% higher on Tuesday on securing a production order for components used in the U.S. Navy’s Tomahawk cruise missile program.

Mobix Labs Inc. (MOBX) generated retail buzz yet again, as the stock gained around 30% on Thursday after the company announced it had received new production purchase orders for electronic components used in Gulfstream aircraft.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This follows a massive rally on Tuesday, when MOBX shares closed around 533% higher after the company announced a production order for components used in the U.S. Navy’s Tomahawk cruise missile program.

Mobix To Supply Components To Block Electromagnetic Interference

Mobix Labs said the orders are tied to ongoing aircraft production and will support near-term manufacturing schedules. The components help protect aircraft electronics from electromagnetic interference and ensure operations of systems such as navigation, communications, and avionics.

“Mobix Labs is already integrated into Gulfstream aircraft programs, and as aircraft production continues, new orders for our proven high-reliability components typically follow,” said Phil Sansone, CEO of Mobix Labs.

Gulfstream aircraft are manufactured by Gulfstream Aerospace, a unit of the NYSE-listed General Dynamics (GD).

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

The stock has been in the spotlight lately, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits remaining ‘extremely bullish’ since the Tomahawk program order on Tuesday. Chatter on the platform has been ‘extremely high’ too.

One user believes additional deals may already be in the pipeline.

Another user expects the next parabolic small-cap stock move could come from a low-float defense company like Mobix.

A bullish user said the stock may see a 10x jump in the short term.

Around 145 million shares changed hands within half an hour of the opening bell on Thursday, compared to an average volume of around 27 million, according to Stocktwits data.

Mobix’s Defense Push

Mobix Labs has been increasingly expanding its presence in the defense market. The company’s technologies are already used in major military platforms, including the F-22 Raptor fighter jet, Apache helicopters, and missile systems.

On Tuesday, the company said it will supply filtering components that protect onboard electronics from electromagnetic interference in the Tomahawk cruise missile, a long-range U.S. military weapon typically launched from Navy ships and submarines.

Last month, Mobix Labs received FAA certification for its next-generation drone-based airborne sensing platform.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained 280%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<