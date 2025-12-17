QuantumScape announced a new joint development agreement with a top 10 global automaker.

QuantumScape Corp. (QS) stock gained nearly 9% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company announced a new joint development agreement with an unnamed top 10 global automaker.

The company also highlighted that it expects to continue building relationships with existing and new top-tier automotive OEM customers, technology partners, and global players across the battery value chain.

“2025 has been a banner year for QS, and this JDA with a Top-10 automotive OEM customer is a fitting capstone for our successful commercial engagement efforts this year,” said Siva Sivaram, CEO and President of QS.

The stock drew significant investor attention after announcing plans to voluntarily shift its Class A common stock listing from the NYSE to Nasdaq, with trading set to begin on the exchange on December 23.

2025 Highlights

The latest agreement caps a year of accelerating momentum for the solid-state battery company. In July, QuantumScape expanded its collaboration with PowerCo, Volkswagen Group’s battery arm, through a licensing deal under which PowerCo will provide up to $131 million in payments over the next two years.

QuantumScape had also signed joint development agreements with two major global automakers and was engaged in a technology evaluation agreement with another automaker. On the manufacturing front, QuantumScape partnered with Murata Manufacturing and Corning to advance high-volume production of ceramic separators.

Short-Term Pressure

Over the past month, QS stock has declined nearly 19% with brokerages casting a slightly bearish outlook. Last week, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the stock with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating and a $12 price target, according to TheFly. The brokerage added that the company continues to burn cash and has a finite cash runway as it invests in next-stage programs.

Before that, HSBC also cut the stock to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Hold’, saying limited visibility into contract economics means the shares are already priced in a bullish scenario and now carry more downside risk.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier. One user sounded skeptical about the firm, opining it will have to come up with hard, cold cash to support the claim of being in a "monetization phase".

Year-to-date, the stock has gained over 106%.

