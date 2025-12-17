The results from the company’s Phase 2 clinical trial for the investigational drug SLS009 and the Phase 3 REGAL trial, a survival-driven study of galinpepimut-S (GPS), are garnering interest.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) stock has been drawing continued attention as investors are optimistic about the company’s potential following its positive results in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment.

The results from the company’s Phase 2 clinical trial for the investigational drug SLS009 in patients with relapsed or refractory AML with myelodysplastic-related changes (AML-MR) and the Phase 3 REGAL trial, a survival-driven study of galinpepimut-S (GPS), are garnering interest.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

SELLAS Life Sciences’ stock inched 0.9% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

A Stocktwits user said if GPS actually works, it will completely change the game, referring to the REGAL trial.

Another user said the biggest clear advantage is that combining GPS with SLS009 could lengthen the life cycle of the standard of care to AML patients by many months or even years.

What Is Phase 3 REGAL Trial

REGAL is a Phase 3 randomized study testing GPS in AML patients who reached complete remission after a second round of rescue treatment (CR2 patients). The main goal of the trial is to see whether the treatment helps patients live longer overall.

The final review will begin after 80 events, meaning patient deaths, have taken place, which will help clarify how effective GPS may be for AML patients. At the moment, that number had not yet been met.

Phase 2 of the SLS009 clinical trial found that among AML patients who received exactly one earlier line of treatment, the overall response rate climbed to 58%

SLS stock has gained over 111% in 2025 and over 150% in the last 12 months.

