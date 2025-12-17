Ives stated that the trillions of dollars in capex over the next few years will keep the tech bull market intact.

Dan Ives, Global Head of Tech Research at Wedbush, on Wednesday clapped back at bears on Wall Street for voicing concerns about a potential “AI bubble.”

In a post on X, Ives expressed optimism that the technology capital expenditure “supercycle” will continue to drive the fourth industrial revolution over the next few years.

“We estimate trillions of spending the next few years and thus will keep this tech bull market thriving despite market fears,” he said.

Dan Ives' post on X | @divestech/X

