Investors are becoming more careful with companies that promise future growth but have little short-term cash flow.

QuantumScape shares fell to a new 52-week low of $4.80 after reduced milestone payments under its partnership with Volkswagen’s PowerCo.

Paramount Skydance shares dropped to a nearly 17-year low of $8.17 after pausing its planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Albertsons shares fell to a record low of $10.86 after weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.

QuantumScape (QS), Paramount Skydance (PSKY), and Albertsons Companies (ACI) stocks dropped to new 52-week lows on Friday as investors punished delayed profits, merger execution, and weakening retail margins.

QuantumScape stock declined over 4%, while Paramount Skydance and Albertsons stocks dropped over 3% each.

QuantumScape Faces Battery Development Doubts

QuantumScape stock reached a new 52-week low of $4.8 after investors reacted negatively to updated financial expectations surrounding its partnership with Volkswagen’s battery unit, PowerCo. The milestone payments fell from a previous maximum of $131 million to $75.4 million.

The company’s second-quarter results showed a narrower-than-expected loss. QuantumScape kept its forecast for a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of $250 million to $275 million, showing that it is still facing challenges in becoming profitable.

TD Cowen analyst Itay Nichaeli cut QuantumScape’s price target from $8 to $6 but kept a “Hold” rating on the stock. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock however, remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Media Merger Tests Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance stock fell to nearly a seventeen-year low of $8.17 on Friday as the company paused its planned $110 billion purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) until June 1, 2027, or until a court decides on an antitrust case challenging the deal.

The delay comes after California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 12 other states challenged the deal, saying the merger could hurt competition in movies, cable television, and streaming services, which may lead to higher costs for customers.

Paramount executives said they still support the merger and believe the legal review will prove it can help audiences and creators. However, the court case may increase expenses and slow down the deal for both companies. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

Albertsons Battles Grocery Headwinds

Albertsons Companies stock plunged to a record low of $10.86 as it faced pressure from changing consumer behavior and aggressive discounting. The retailer's first-quarter earnings of $0.42 per share missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.54, according to Fiscal AI data.

On Friday, Telsey Advisory Group and BMO Capital both downgraded the grocery retailer’s stock, citing challenges around execution, rising costs and a difficult competitive environment.

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Albertsons to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ and lowered its price target to $13 from $22. The firm said the company’s business transformation is still developing and requires more time to show meaningful results.

BMO Capital also downgraded Albertsons to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ while reducing its price target to $12 from $23, saying its expectations for improved EBITDA stability have not materialized as quickly as expected. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

So far this year, while ACI and PSKY stocks have declined 35% and 38% respectively, QS stock has crashed 53%.

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