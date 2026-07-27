Tech, AI and earnings drove a busy week across software and chips sectors.

Nvidia is reportedly exploring a $250 billion financing commitment for an AI data center project in Ohio that OpenAI may lease.

Alphabet reported strong quarterly growth and increased 2026 AI infrastructure spending plans to up to $205 billion.

Oracle won a nearly $7 billion, 10-year U.S. Defense Department software contract.

Technology, semiconductor, telecommunications and automotive companies dominated market attention last week as major contract wins, artificial intelligence investments, quarterly earnings and corporate restructuring efforts stressed the rapid pace of change across the industry.

Nvidia And OpenAI Weigh Financing Structure For Massive AI Data Center

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is reportedly in discussions to support a $250 billion financing package tied to an AI data center campus that OpenAI is considering leasing in southern Ohio. The development, backed by interests affiliated with SoftBank Group, could eventually represent the largest announced AI data center complex, with total investment, including computing hardware, potentially exceeding $500 billion.

The first phase is expected to become operational later this decade. Rather than directly funding construction, Nvidia is said to be considering financial guarantees that would improve borrowing conditions for the project.

Also, Nvidia and South Korea's SK Group announced an AI partnership worth more than $500 billion, in which SK Hynix (SKHY) will work with Nvidia to supply next-generation memory chips and jointly develop high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI training, AI agents and physical AI applications.

Nvidia stock gained nearly 2% last week. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

Alphabet Doubles Down On AI Spending And Tesla Faces Profit Pressure

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) posted another quarter of strong revenue growth while highlighting ambitious development plans for Gemini AI models. The company raised its 2026 capital spending forecast to $195 billion-$205 billion, reflecting continued heavy investment in AI infrastructure.

Investors are watching closely to see if Google’s heavy AI investments will generate enough returns. Google Cloud revenue rose to $24.77 billion, while Alphabet’s total revenue reached $119.8 billion, both exceeding Street expectations. Alphabet said its Gemini AI service now has 950 million monthly users, and Google Cloud’s order backlog increased to $514 billion, showing strong demand for AI services from businesses.

Alphabet stock tumbled over 7% during the week. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock took a beating, plunging 17% over the week as the company reported weaker earnings despite higher revenue and strong vehicle deliveries. Tesla's second-quarter revenue rose to $28.2 billion, beating expectations, helped by record vehicle deliveries and strong energy storage sales. However, adjusted earnings per share dropped to $0.55, below analyst forecasts and lower than the same period last year.

The company also reported negative free cash flow of $1.1 billion as it increased spending on AI, robotics and new products. Capital spending jumped 142% to $5.8 billion in the quarter as Tesla prepares for projects including its Optimus humanoid robot, Semi truck and Cybercab robotaxi. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

Oracle Wins Major Defense Contract And Intel’s AI Momentum Builds

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) secured a nearly $7 billion, 10-year software agreement with the U.S. Defense Department. The agreement covers Oracle’s software used in government data centers supporting military branches, intelligence agencies and the Coast Guard. The initial five-year portion of the deal is valued at $3.31 billion and includes software licenses, maintenance, support and consulting services.

The contract aims to simplify government software purchasing by bringing multiple Oracle agreements under one larger arrangement. However, Oracle stock recorded a weekly decline of 9% and retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

Intel Corp. (INTC) reported a 25% increase in Q2 revenue to $16.1 billion, beating analyst expectations, while adjusted earnings also came in above forecasts. The company’s data center business was a major driver, with sales jumping 59% to $6.3 billion during the quarter.

The chipmaker also raised its capital spending plans to $20 billion this year as it invests in manufacturing and its foundry business. CEO Lip-Bu Tan said demand for data center processors is growing faster than supply.

Intel stock dropped 2% during the week with retail sentiment remaining in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), AT&T Inc. (T) and Nokia Corp. (NOK) also reported earnings, reflecting resilient demand alongside continued pressure on consumer spending and equipment sales.

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