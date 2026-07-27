Markets will be watching out for quarterly results from Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft this week.

All three major U.S. benchmark indexes ended last week lower.

Over the weekend, the U.S. and Iran paused attacks against each other.

Oil prices declined following cooling tensions between the two countries.

U.S. stock futures moved higher in overnight trading on Sunday after the United States and Iran paused military strikes over the weekend, sending oil prices sharply lower. Investors also turned their attention to a busy week ahead, with earnings from four “Magnificent Seven” companies and the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting expected to drive market sentiment.

Nasdaq-100 futures gained more than 1%, Dow futures were up 0.47%, and S&P 500 futures rose 0.59% at 9:12 PM EDT. Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) all edged higher at the time of writing.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was also up 0.55% amid ‘bearish’ sentiment.

How Did US Markets Fare Last Week?

U.S. stock markets ended mixed on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite declining 0.64% at close, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.05% and 0.46% higher, respectively.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.46% 51,947.25 S&P 500 0.05% 7,411.98 Nasdaq Composite -0.64% 24,975.82

All three major indexes clocked declines as the conflict between the U.S. and Iran increased oil prices and dragged markets lower. The Nasdaq led the declines, falling more than 2% last week, while the S&P 500 and Dow indexes fell about 0.61% and 0.38%, respectively.

While the Nasdaq and S&P 500 declined for a second consecutive week, the Dow notched a third streak of declines.

US Market Drivers

U.S. markets enter a pivotal week on Monday, with nearly a third of the S&P 500 reporting earnings, including four of the Magnificent Seven — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).

Investors will be watching capital spending plans closely as concerns over heavy AI spending resurfaced after Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) results last week, stoking concerns about whether the increasing spending can translate into meaningful growth.

Patrick Moorhead, CEO, Founder and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said in a post on X, “Together, $MSFT, $META, $AMZN and $AAPL provide a read on whether AI usage becomes cloud growth, ad monetization, device demand and free cash flow.”

The earnings updates could also set the tone for semiconductor stocks, which have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI investment boom. For context, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) have gained two out of four weeks this quarter.

Meanwhile, oil prices are on the decline overnight following a week of steep climbs, with Brent crude prices topping $100 a barrel last week.

Over the weekend, Iran has reportedly said it will pause its own ​attacks against the U.S. as long as the American military does the same. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told the media on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to pause U.S. strikes on Iran to provide additional time for diplomatic efforts.

Brett Erickson, managing principal at Obsidian Risk Advisors, however, warned on X that “Trump in no way is indicating that he’s close to accepting reality and agreeing to a deal that is realistic AND seeing it through. There is a huge difference between ‘not recklessly escalating’ and ‘making the necessary concessions to end the war’.”

Meanwhile, on the economic front, personal consumption expenditures price index for June, and second-quarter gross domestic product growth are expected from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet later this week to decide on its July policy. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of a rate hike in the session is at 36.3%, up from 12.8% a week ago.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Oracle Corp. (ORCL): Shares of the hyperscaler jumped onto the retail radar amid reports that Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is in conversation to provide a roughly $250 billion backstop for OpenAI as part of a massive data-center project. Oracle has a major AI infrastructure partnership with OpenAI.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): The chipmaker is also garnering attention amid the aforementioned deal reports, which would count among the largest financing arrangements in the AI industry.

Venture Global Inc. (VG): The American energy company that produces and exports liquefied natural gas (LNG) gained attention amid the ongoing geopolitical changes and a decline in oil prices.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): The Texas-based tech company announced on Friday that Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, TEES, has selected the company to design and build the Innovative Growth in Next Generation AI Technology Ecosystem (IGNITE), a new AI and high-performance computing platform. The stock also got a target hike from Citi on Friday.

Global Market Trends

Crude oil prices declined late Sunday following the pause in the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Brent crude futures expiring in September fell more than 4% to $92.64 a barrel. Meanwhile, WTI crude futures expiring in September were trading at $85.24 per barrel at the time of writing.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.643%, while spot gold prices rose to $4,103.00 per ounce.

Asian markets were trading mixed at the open on Monday. South Korea's KOSPI climbed higher, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s SSE Composite fell at the time of writing. Australian stocks were climbing higher at the open.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<