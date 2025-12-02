Polyrizon successfully scaled its production process from small laboratory batches to larger, controlled manufacturing runs, validating the key parameters of its PL-14 formulation.

Polyrizon (PLRZ) announced on Tuesday a major manufacturing milestone for its proprietary nasal spray platform, bringing the company closer to supporting upcoming clinical trials and potential commercial availability.

Following the update, Polyrizon’s stock traded over 73% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Milestone Achievement

The expanded production ensures that the PL-14 spray can be reliably manufactured at higher volumes while maintaining the quality standards necessary for clinical trials.

