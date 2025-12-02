Third-quarter results and fourth-quarter guidance have reinforced confidence in MongoDB’s potential in the AI-driven software market.

BofA analyst Brad Sills increased the price target to $480 from $440, citing robust Atlas growth.

Morgan Stanley highlighted MongoDB's potential as a significant free cash flow generator in the software industry.

Citizens JMP raised its price target to $475 from $435, noting better-than-expected results.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is drawing strong investor attention after a string of price target increases from Wall Street firms, highlighting the company’s momentum in its Atlas cloud database business.

MongoDB’s stock traded over 22% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, and message volume jumped to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

MDB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Q3 Results And Guidance

The database software maker posted $628.3 million in revenue with an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32. Both revenue and EPS surpassed the analysts’ consensus estimate of $593.4 million and $0.79, according to Fiscal AI data.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates revenue of $665 million to $670 million. The company lifted its full-year adjusted EPS outlook, guiding to $4.76 to $4.80 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $3.64 to $3.73.

Strong Analyst Support

BofA, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Citizens JMP have all raised price targets for MongoDB while maintaining bullish ratings, according to TheFly.

BofA analyst Brad Sills increased the price target to $480 from $440, citing robust Atlas growth driven by both large expansion deals and new customer signings. According to the analyst, these results position MongoDB to capture a substantial portion of the $100 billion unstructured database market.

Morgan Stanley noted that Atlas’s acceleration contributed to a 7% revenue beat, highlighting MongoDB’s potential as a significant free cash flow generator in the software industry. The firm raised the price target to $440 from $400.

Citizens JMP raised its price target to $475 from $435, noting better-than-expected results and optimistic guidance for FY26. The firm views MDB as an attractive option for long-term capital appreciation.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $450 from $430, highlighting a healthy application development environment.

MDB stock has gained over 41% in 2025 and over 1% in the last 12 months.

