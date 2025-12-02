The offer represents an 82% premium over the company’s 60-day volume-weighted average price as of December 1.

Shares of Eventbrite Inc. (EB) surged nearly 80% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company signed an agreement to be acquired by Bending Spoons in an all-cash deal worth around $500 million.

If the level holds when the market opens, EB stock would be trading at its highest levels since August 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eventbrite stockholders will receive $4.50 per share, representing an 82% premium over the company’s 60-day volume-weighted average share price as of December 1. The companies expect the deal to close in the first half of 2026.

“As longstanding fans, we’ve identified a few opportunities that we’re excited about exploring with the Eventbrite team after closing the transaction. These include building a dedicated messaging feature, introducing AI for easier event creation, improving searchability, and creating a system for the secondary ticket market,” said Luca Ferrari, Bending Spoons CEO and Co-Founder.

Once completed, Eventbrite will become a privately held company and its shares will be delisted from public markets.

This adds to Bending Spoons’ recent expansion spree, which includes an agreement to acquire AOL last month. Bending Spoons also recently closed its $1.38 billion acquisition of Vimeo.

