Planet Labs PBC (PL) executives stated during the company’s second-quarter earnings call that it is well-positioned to ride the AI wave and its leadership is poised to deliver sustained profitability and cash generation.

CEO William Marshall emphasized the company’s readiness to capitalize on ongoing opportunities. “We're capitalizing on the ongoing AI revolution, for which we're extremely well positioned, and we've made excellent progress in our profitability goals and on building a strong cash flow-generating business for the long term,” Marshall said during the call.

Planet Labs' stock jumped over 36% by Monday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day while message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

PL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:45 a.m. ET on Sep. 8, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 1,200% surge in user message count in the last week. A bullish Stocktwits user called the stock ‘outstanding’.

Planet Lab’s President and CFO, Ashley Whitfield Johnson, highlighted the growing adoption of AI-enabled offerings across government agencies, the agriculture sector, and the energy sector. ‘We're pleased to see the strong uptake of our AI-enabled solutions in the government markets as well as the health of our customer relationships in the agricultural and energy sectors,” said Johnson.

The company’s Q2 revenue jumped 20% year-on-year (YoY) to $73.4 million, surpassing the analysts’ consensus estimate of $66.15 million, according to Fiscal AI data. The adjusted loss per share of $0.03 also came in narrower than the estimated loss of $0.04.

The operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $67.7 million with a free cash flow of $46.3 million. The company held $181 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31. Planet Labs stock has gained over 119% year-to-date and over 362% in the last 12 months.

