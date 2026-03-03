The company announced that it has received a production purchase order for components used in the U.S. Navy’s Tomahawk cruise missile program.

Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) surged 170% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, after the company announced that it received a major production purchase order for components used in the U.S. Navy’s Tomahawk cruise missile program, amid an escalating conflict between the U.S., Iran, and Israel.

The company will supply its filtering component that protects sensitive onboard electronics from electromagnetic interference during operation. The Tomahawk cruise missile is a long-range strike weapon in the U.S. military arsenal and is typically launched from Navy surface ships and submarines.

“This order reflects active, ongoing production demand within an operational U.S. Navy weapons platform. We are already integrated into the Tomahawk program, and as production volumes increase, demand for our proven high-reliability filtering component increases alongside it,” said Phil Sansone, CEO of Mobix Labs.

