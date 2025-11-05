The company announced plans to undertake a strategic review of its infant formula segment, noting that the initiative aligns with its ‘Three-S’ framework: Stabilize, Streamline, Strengthen.

  • The review will evaluate multiple strategic options, and no specific timeline has been set for completing the process.
  • The review is part of an ongoing effort to optimize operations and drive shareholder value. 

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has announced plans to undertake a strategic review of its infant formula segment as part of an ongoing effort to optimize operations and drive shareholder value. 

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

The review will evaluate multiple strategic options, and no specific timeline has been set for completing the process.

Part Of Perrigo’s ‘Three-S’ Strategy

The company stated that the initiative aligns with its ‘Three-S’ framework, ‘Stabilize, Streamline, Strengthen,’ which aims to improve capital discipline and boost returns on investment. 

As part of the review, Perrigo will reassess its previously announced $240 million investment in the infant formula business while exploring ways to accelerate cash flow. 

Following the announcement, Perrigo’s stock traded over 9% lower in Wednesday’s premarket. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<