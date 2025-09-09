Ondas announced that it will offer 40 million shares of its common stock at $5.00 apiece, potentially raising up to $200 million in gross proceeds.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) shares were in the spotlight on Tuesday after the company announced the pricing details of its public stock offering, aimed at boosting its expansion plans.

The company will offer 40 million shares of common stock at $5.00 per share, potentially raising up to $200 million in gross proceeds before fees and expenses. Following the announcement, Ondas stock traded over 13% lower in Tuesday’s premarket.

