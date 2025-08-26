The company announced an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with BladeRanger, an Israel-based firm specializing in drone payload technologies.

Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) announced on Tuesday that it is deepening its involvement in the defense sector with the launch of a dedicated subsidiary and a new partnership aimed at expanding drone technology in the U.S. market.

The company is forming Nukkleus Defense Technologies Inc., a wholly owned arm that will serve as the hub for its defense operations and future tech development efforts. The move comes alongside an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with BladeRanger, an Israel-based firm specializing in drone payload technologies.

Nukkleus stock traded over 25% higher on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory while message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours. Both sentiment and message volume hit their highest so far this year.

Nukkleus Defense Technologies will initially focus on deploying third-party systems, while also working toward developing its own proprietary defense technology in the long term. “Our expansion into defense reflects both the evolving global security landscape and the opportunities we see in advanced drone technologies,” said CEO Menny Shalom.

Under the three-year agreement with BladeRanger, Nukkleus gains exclusive distribution rights to BladeRanger’s payload systems across the U.S. The deal includes an upfront licensing payment and a minimum annual purchase limit that increases over time.

If those conditions are met, the agreement could extend for an additional five years. BladeRanger’s technology enhances surveillance and operational efficiency in areas like tactical defense, infrastructure monitoring, and homeland security.

Nukkleus stock has lost over 82% in 2025 and has gained over 135% in the last 12 months.

