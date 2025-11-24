Zoom retail traders remained downbeat on the communication services company, although analysts noted improving underlying business trends.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to report adjusted EPS of $1.40 and revenue of $1.217 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

According to Koyfin, the average analysts’ estimate for Zoom stock is $93.04, implying about 18% upside from current levels.

Ahead of earnings, Rosenblatt stated that Zoom's "180-degree" pivot to a partner-first model is "supercharging" its go-to-market motion.

Video-conferencing app provider Zoom Communications, Inc.’s (ZM) shares rose over half a percent in the early premarket session on Monday, as traders look ahead to the company’s quarterly results due after the market closes.

Zoom stock has lost about 3.7% this year.

What Analysts Expect From Zoom’s Q3 Print

In mid-November, the stock received price target raises from Citi and Rosenblatt, according to the Fly. Citi lifted its price target for the stock to $94 from $85, while it maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock. Rosenblatt increased its price target to $115 from $110 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating.

Citi said its checks indicated that Zoom’s underlying business was stable to improving and, citing resilient sales trends, raised its sales estimates for the company. Rosenblatt also increased its revenue estimates for Zoom for the 2026 to 2027 period, citing its bullish checks. Zoom's "180-degree" pivot to a partner-first model is "supercharging" its go-to-market motion, analysts at the firm said.

Zoom’s current outlook models fiscal year adjusted EPS of $5.81-$5.84 and revenue of $4.817 billion to $4.827 billion, versus the consensus estimates of $5.56 and $4.84 billion, respectively.

What Retail Feels About Zoom’s Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Zoom stock remained ‘bearish’ as of early Monday, and the message volume was at ‘low’ levels.

A bearish analyst expects the stock to trade at sub-$10 levels after earnings. “A massive haircut coming,” they warned.

