Deere & Co (DE) stock has gained 2.3% over the past week ahead of its quarterly earnings report, due on Wednesday.

According to Fiscal.ai data, Wall Street expects Deere to post fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.81 per share on revenue of $9.81 billion. The company has topped estimates in three of the past four quarters.

However, on a year-over-year basis, Deere earnings are expected to decline. A Purdue University/CME group survey, released earlier in August, showed farmer sentiment hit its lowest level in 12 months, which barely improved in September. Farmer’s concerns particularly stemmed from record-high corn and soybean yields, which were pressuring crop prices.

What Are Analysts Saying?

According to TheFly, UBS analysts expect 2026 to be the last year of Deere's earnings downturn, followed by a recovery in 2027. The analyst reportedly told investors in a research note that agriculture fundamentals and investor sentiment are near the bottom.

The brokerage also said that it may be a "bit early for the stock today based on elevated expectations" for 2026, but believed a positive inflection in the cycle and Deere's earnings should begin to be priced in over the next year.

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo analysts expected Deere to triple its installed base of subscription-retrofit Precision Ag products this year, noting that the Precision Ag portfolio pointed to sustained unit profitability growth as the installed base grows.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Deere was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

DE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:20 a.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The company trimmed the upper end of its net income outlook for the fiscal year to $5.25 billion, down from a prior estimate of $5.5 billion in August. It also flagged a $600 million tariff impact.

Deere stock has gained over 14% this year, and over 18% over the past 12 months.

