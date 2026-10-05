Investors focused on Nike’s turnaround struggles, Nio’s EV competition and AppLovin’s legal setback involving Unity.

Nike shares fell to a 13-year low of $31.97 after the company reported weaker-than-expected fiscal Q1 2027 revenue and outlook.

Slower growth, intense EV price competition, and margin pressure remain major concerns for Nio investors.

AppLovin faced the heat after a San Francisco judge denied its request for temporary relief against Unity over its advertising technology.

Nike Inc. (NKE), Nio Inc. (NIO) and AppLovin Corp. (APP) shares tumbled to 52-week lows on Friday as investors weighed weaker outlooks, margin pressure and legal uncertainty. Nike cut its guidance, Nio faced continued concerns over China’s EV price war and cash burn, while AppLovin suffered a court setback involving Unity’s advertising technology.

Nike and AppLovin stocks fell more than 3% and 4%, respectively, while Nio stock slid 0.8%.

Nike Faces A Longer Turnaround

Nike stock crashed to a thirteen-year low of $31.97 after the athleticwear giant delivered weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter (Q1) 2027 revenue and outlook.

Truist lowered its Nike price target to $29 from $42, implying a 14% downside to the stock’s last closing price. Nike said “the fix will take time” and noted early improvement in performance shoes. However, its Sportswear and Jordan businesses remain weak, while lower demand in China is adding to the company’s challenges.

Nike also faces a crowded athleticwear market, leaving investors with limited evidence of a quick rebound. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Nio Hit By EV Margin Concerns

Nio stock reached a 52-week low of $3.37. The Chinese electric-vehicle maker delivered more than 25% year-on-year growth in Q3 vehicle deliveries, but strong volumes have not erased investor concerns about profit.

NIO delivered 37,408 vehicles in September and 109,178 in Q3, taking its 2026 total to 300,301. Although deliveries increased from last year, slower Q3 growth has raised concerns about competition, pricing, profits and how soon NIO can break even.

Chinese EV manufacturers continue to operate in an intensely competitive market, where aggressive pricing is squeezing margins. Investors are also watching Nio’s cash consumption and capital spending needs closely as uncertainty around the pace of global EV adoption weighs on valuations.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘neutral’.

AppLovin Suffers Legal Setback

AppLovin stock dropped to a 52-week low of $266.84 after a federal judge in San Francisco rejected the company’s request for temporary court protections against Unity Software (U).

AppLovin has accused Unity’s Ad Quality SDK of improperly gathering information linked to advertisements running through its MAX platform. Wedbush said the court decision does not resolve the underlying dispute, as it only denies AppLovin’s request for immediate interim relief. Still, the ruling raised concerns about how quickly AppLovin can protect its advertising technology and proprietary data. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

So far this year, NKE, NIO and APP stocks have cratered between 33% and 60%.

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