TD Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi initiated coverage of Oklo with a ‘Hold’ rating and a $26 price target.

The revised target implies about a 5% downside from its last close.

TD Cowen views Oklo as "conceptually very attractive," but says its costs and execution are uncertain.

According to Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on OKLO stock is $66.80, implying upside potential of more than 144% from its last close.

Oklo Inc. shares are set to snap a four-week losing streak, up nearly 4% so far through Tuesday, ahead of third-quarter results next week.

TD Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi started coverage of Oklo with a hold rating and a $26 price target, implying about 5% downside from the last close.

Analyst Stance On Oklo

Bianchi said that Oklo offers a "unique way" to invest in the future of nuclear energy with potentially disruptive closed-loop fuel recycling with fast reactors.

TD Cowen views Oklo as "conceptually very attractive," but says its costs and execution are uncertain.

According to Koyfin, the 12-month average price target on OKLO stock is $66.80, implying more than 144% upside from its last close.

Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the stock, 10 have a ‘Hold’ rating and the rest have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating.

OKLO Q3 Expectations

Oklo will report its Q3 results on Nov. 6 before the market opens.

Fiscal.ai estimates peg revenue expectations at about $99,000 for the quarter, with a loss per share of $0.26.

OKLO Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKLO stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing amid ‘low’ message volumes.

One user said, “$OKLO Is this the start of a real recovery or just a relief rally? November earnings could be the next big test. Bulls need to show they can hold these gains.”

However, another user said, “$OKLO valued at $5B, ? Revenue is $1.2M, $2.5BILLION in cash thats nice.....no debt... over priced currently.”

A third user said, “$OKLO I'm interested but this has got a long way to go.”

OKLO stock is down nearly 62% in 2026.

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