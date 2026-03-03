The company generated $30.5 billion in revenue during Q4, meeting the analysts’ consensus estimate of $30.47 billion despite a 1.5% year-over-year dip.

Target Corp. (TGT) posted fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year 2025 results that met Wall Street’s expectations, even as annual sales and profits declined from the prior year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The retailer pointed to momentum in select categories and digital services while outlining modest growth expectations for 2026.

The Minneapolis-based company generated $30.5 billion in revenue during Q4, meeting the analysts’ consensus estimate of $30.47 billion despite a 1.5% year-over-year (YoY) dip. Adjusted EPS reached $2.44 in the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16, according to Fiscal AI data.

Comparable sales declined 2.5% YoY. Fourth-quarter gross margin increased by 40 basis points to 26.6%.

Target stock traded over 3% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<