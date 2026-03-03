The company generated $30.5 billion in revenue during Q4, meeting the analysts’ consensus estimate of $30.47 billion despite a 1.5% year-over-year dip.
Target Corp. (TGT) posted fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year 2025 results that met Wall Street’s expectations, even as annual sales and profits declined from the prior year.
The retailer pointed to momentum in select categories and digital services while outlining modest growth expectations for 2026.
The Minneapolis-based company generated $30.5 billion in revenue during Q4, meeting the analysts’ consensus estimate of $30.47 billion despite a 1.5% year-over-year (YoY) dip. Adjusted EPS reached $2.44 in the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16, according to Fiscal AI data.
Comparable sales declined 2.5% YoY. Fourth-quarter gross margin increased by 40 basis points to 26.6%.
Target stock traded over 3% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<