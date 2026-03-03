This comes hours after the President said that the United States will do “whatever it takes” to achieve its objectives in the Iran war.

President Donald Trump warned Iran that it’s “too late” for talks with the country, amid an increase in strikes by the United States and Israel on the Middle Eastern country.

“Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said ‘Too Late!’” he said in a post on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Meanwhile, U.S. equities declined in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down by 1.36%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) fell 1.73%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) declined 1.34%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

