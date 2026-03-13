Classover tied up with Walimaker to offer robotics and AI learning programs to North American schools.

Shares of Classover Holdings Inc. (KIDZ) soared more than 20% in pre-market trading on Friday, after the company announced a memorandum of understanding with robotics education company Walimaker to bring robotics and AI learning programs to the North American K-12 market, covering kindergarten through 12th grade.

The partnership will leverage Classover’s digital education platform, learning centers, and summer camp channels with Walimaker’s robotics programming curriculum and hands-on engineering systems, Classover said.

Walimaker’s robotics ecosystem includes robotics kits, coding curriculum, and interactive learning modules designed to build engineering and problem-solving skills. The company added that its programs are used in more than 600 learning centers and schools.

