The delegation seeks to uphold stable bilateral ties and guarantee the supply of crucial rare earths for U.S. production.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed that high-level U.S.-China trade discussions are scheduled for this weekend in Paris as both nations prepare for a pivotal leaders’ summit in Beijing at the end of March.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Greer, and China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng will meet in Paris on Sunday and Monday.

In a CNBC interview, Greer said the delegation intends to ensure continued stability in the U.S.-China relationship, safeguard access to critical rare earth materials for American manufacturing, and maintain balanced trade flows between the two countries.

"We want to ensure continued stability in the U.S.-China relationship. We want to make sure that we continue to get the rare earths we need for manufacturing, and they keep buying the kind of things that they should be buying from us.” -Jamieson Greer, U.S. Trade Representative

