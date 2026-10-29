Iovance will share positive Phase 2 results for Lifileucel on Thursday, along with a precision-medicine update.

Lifileucel is already sold as Amtagvi for previously treated advanced melanoma.

A small sarcoma trial showed a 50% response rate, with all four responses ongoing.

Lifileucel plus Pembrolizumab delivered a 62.5% response rate in 24 previously untreated melanoma patients.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) jumped 12% in extended trading on Wednesday as an upcoming lung-cancer data presentation fueled optimism about its cell therapy’s potential beyond melanoma.

IOVA stock rose nearly 2% Wednesday, bringing its weekly gain to 5% and putting it on track for a second straight week of gains.

All Eyes On IOVA's Lung-Cancer Results

The company said it will share positive results for Lifileucel in previously treated advanced lung cancer on Thursday. The announcement comes after encouraging results in sarcoma and melanoma, adding to interest in how widely the treatment could be used.

The trial tests one-time Lifileucel tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy in previously treated nonsquamous metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC). The company will also discuss precision-medicine opportunities for its TIL platform in lung cancer. At ESMO, it presented research examining tumor-reactive T-cell clones in patients who responded to Lifileucel. Lifileucel is already sold as Amtagvi for previously treated advanced melanoma.

IOVA's Small Sarcoma Trial Shows Promise

The lung-cancer announcement came just two days after Iovance reported early results in two soft tissue cancers: undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) and dedifferentiated liposarcoma (DDLPS).

Four of the first eight evaluable patients had confirmed partial responses, giving the small pilot trial a 50% objective response rate. All four responses were ongoing at the Sept. 9 cutoff, lasting at least six weeks and at least 46 weeks. Patients had received between one and seven prior systemic treatments. Iovance said the safety findings were consistent with the Lifileucel treatment regimen in other cancers.

“This level of durability provides meaningful time for patients with refractory UPS and DDLPS suffering from high disease burden, poor quality of life, and a lack of effective treatments, including no approved immunotherapy options,” said Lauren Banks, the trial’s principal investigator and a sarcoma medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Iovance is now enrolling patients in its Phase 2 Saratoga registrational trial in the two sarcoma types. Lifileucel received FDA fast track designation for advanced UPS and DDLPS in the second quarter of 2026.

Iovance Makes Its Case For Earlier Treatment

The company’s recent updates also included final Phase 2 results, released last week, for Lifileucel combined with Pembrolizumab in previously untreated advanced melanoma.

Of the 24 patients studied, 62.5% had a confirmed response, including 29.2% who achieved a complete response. Median overall survival had not been reached after a median study follow-up of 50.9 months. “About half of patients do not experience lasting benefit with frontline combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma,” said trial investigator Andrew J.S. Furness.

The results support Iovance’s ongoing Phase 3 Tilvance-301 study, which compares Lifileucel plus Pembrolizumab with Pembrolizumab alone. The trial will support approval for earlier use in advanced melanoma and serve as the confirmatory study for full U.S. approval of Amtagvi in previously treated advanced melanoma.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About IOVA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IOVA jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a day ago amid ‘normal’ message volume.

IOVA sentiment and message volume as of October 28 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “Personally, I was expecting the NSCLC data in December — but now we’re getting this update already tomorrow!”

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Another trader predicted a much bigger rally: “This stock is set to see an unprecedented, meteoric rise—this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will never come around again”

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IOVA stock has surged 442% year-to-date.

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