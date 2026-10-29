Citi’s Peter Christiansen said that despite the elevated rate environment, SoFi's credit trends remained favorable with lower net charge-offs, and the quarter shows SoFi's growth is broadening beyond balance sheet lending.

Citi recommends buying the shares and keeps a ‘Buy’ rating with a $30 price target.

Scotiabank raised the price target on SoFi Technologies to $26 from $25 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares, implying an upside of more than 51% from its last close.

StoneX analyst Mark Palmer also hiked the price target on SOFI stock to $27 from $25 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of more than 75%.

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) are headed for their best week since April as the financial company’s earnings wowed Wall Street and Main Street.

Multiple analysts have raised their price targets on the stock following its beat-and-raise third-quarter (Q3) results.

What’s Wall Street Saying About SOFI Stock?

Scotiabank raised the price target on SoFi Technologies to $26 from $25 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares, according to The Fly. The revised target implies an upside of more than 51% from its last close.

The analyst said that the fintech company had posted a "record quarter," with revenue growth accelerating and adjusted EBITDA up. Credit has improved, and management noted demand has not slowed for borrowing, spending, saving, or investing products.

StoneX analyst Mark Palmer also hiked the price target on SOFI stock to $27 from $25 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of more than 75%. The analyst said that an earlier-than-usual release of 2027 guidance caps a "solid" Q3 report that "looks like" an inflection point.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance raised the price target on the company to $18 from $15 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares. The analyst said that SOFI shares outperformed on 2027 guidance roughly 10% above consensus and stronger-than-expected originations, with effective interest-rate hedging reducing downside concerns. Nance added that capital ratios declining 200 basis points on a quarterly basis and capital-intensive lending growth raise risks of slower originations, lower-yielding loan sales, and revenue pressure, leaving risk-reward balanced.

Monness Crespi, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Keefe Bruyette and Citi also hiked targets on SOFI stock.

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen recommended buying the stock following SoFi’s strong Q3 results. The analyst said that despite the elevated rate environment, SoFi's credit trends remained favorable, with lower net charge-offs, and that the quarter shows SoFi's growth is broadening beyond balance-sheet lending. It recommends buying the shares and maintains a Buy rating with a $30 price target.

Analyst Price Target Rating Upside / Downside Scotiabank $26 Outperform 51.69% StoneX $27 Buy 57.53% Goldman Sachs $18 Neutral 5.02% Citi $30 Buy 75.03% Monness Crespi $22 Buy 28.35% TD Cowen $18 Hold 5.02% Wells Fargo $18 Equal Weight 5.02% Keefe Bruyette $16 Underperform −6.65%

SOFI Q3 Results Snapshot

SoFi reported adjusted net revenue of a record $1.37 billion, up 44% and ahead of Wall Street estimates. Adjusted earnings rose to $0.18 per share from $0.11 a year earlier, also beating analysts’ expectations.

The company provided a strong outlook, saying it expects adjusted EPS of about $0.90 per share next year, roughly 48% above its 2026 target. The company said that it expects adjusted net revenue to rise about 27% to $6.4 billion in 2027.

SOFI Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOFI stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$SOFI 5 year biggest bear trap in the making, only up now.”

Another user said, “$SOFI This should be way over $30 by now. Seriously.”

SOFI stock is down more than 34% in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<