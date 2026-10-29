Microsoft Corp. delivered strong fiscal first-quarter results, driven by accelerating enterprise AI demand and robust cloud sales.

Azure cloud infrastructure revenues surged 48% year-over-year, propelling total Microsoft Cloud sales up 30% to $63.9 billion.

First-quarter overall revenue expanded 19% to $92.3 billion, while adjusted diluted earnings per share reached $4.89, outperforming analyst forecasts.

Capital investments climbed 30% to $45.2 billion during the quarter, but cash flows remained positive.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) share price inched 3% higher after-hours on Wednesday after the software maker’s first-quarter results surpassed Wall Street expectations, propelled by surging demand for its artificial intelligence tools and cloud computing platform.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the technology giant reported total revenue of $92.3 billion, representing a 19% increase compared to the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share reached $4.89, outpacing average analyst projections of $4.72.

"We are delivering greater capability, choice, control, and cost efficiency for customers across our entire stack," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "By helping organizations build and own their own intelligence, and earning trust through agent safety and security, we are translating our innovation into growing adoption and real-world impact across every industry."

Cloud Unit Surges Past Forecasts

The core driver of the quarter’s growth was the company's cloud operations. Total Microsoft Cloud revenue hit $63.9 billion, an increase of 30% year-over-year.

Sales at Azure, Microsoft’s flagship cloud computing division, jumped 48%, surpassing Wall Street estimates of 44% growth. Commercial remaining performance obligation—a key measure of future contracted revenue—soared 73% to $677 billion, signaling sustained enterprise commitment to Microsoft's ecosystem.

In the Agents and Infrastructure segment, total revenue rose 25% to $76.8 billion. Microsoft 365 commercial cloud revenue saw an 18% increase on an adjusted basis, while consumer cloud sales grew 17%.

"We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Results exceeded expectations across revenue, operating income, and earnings per share."

Infrastructure Spending And Consumer Results

To keep pace with computing demands for AI workloads, Microsoft expanded its capital expenditures by 30% to $45.2 billion for the quarter. The heavy spending comes as major tech companies face increased investor scrutiny over data center outlays, though analysts noted Microsoft's execution remains disciplined relative to market expectations.

However, even amid rising capex, the firm’s free cash flow remained net positive, helping calm some markets that the AI buildout spend might not generate required revenue and in turn weigh on financials.

Meanwhile, performance in consumer-facing divisions was mixed. The Devices and Consumer segment recorded $15.5 billion in revenue, down 3% from the prior-year period. While search and advertising revenue (excluding traffic acquisition costs) gained 12%, Windows OEM and devices revenue dropped 22%, and Xbox content and services revenue slipped 2%.

Microsoft Q2 Outlook Also Beats Expectations

Microsoft expects Q2 revenue to come in between $96 and $97.1 billion, higher than the $95.6 billion analysts polled by Fiscal.ai expect.

The company also expects its capex to soar to $50 billion in Q2, while expecting its cash flow to remain net positive for the whole of FY27.

MSFT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

MSFT stock has gained about 10% year-to-date.

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