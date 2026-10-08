Investors looked beyond major cloud providers and focused on the hardware, networking and storage companies supporting the next wave of AI deployments.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares hit a record $73.28 as the company expands its enterprise AI business with new AMD-powered servers.

Arista Networks shares hit an all-time high as its new Ethernet rack-scale technology strengthens its position in AI data centers.

NetApp shares reached a record $238.08 after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘In Line’.

Enterprise AI spending is spreading beyond hyperscalers, lifting Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Arista Networks (ANET) and NetApp (NTAP) to fresh 52-week highs on Wednesday. New AI server and networking products, alongside a bullish Evercore upgrade for NetApp, are fueling optimism around the broader enterprise infrastructure spending cycle.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NetApp stocks gained over 2% and 3%, respectively, while NetApp edged up 0.2%.

HPE Expands AI Server Portfolio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock surged to a record high of $73.28 as the company is strengthening its position in enterprise AI with new server systems built around the latest AMD EPYC processors.

The updated ProLiant platforms target demanding AI workloads, offering greater computing density, memory capacity and power efficiency. The company is also benefiting from continued interest in GreenLake-based private cloud deployments as businesses seek more control over their AI infrastructure.

Arista Targets AI Networking

Arista Networks stock also hit an all-time high of $217.32 as its latest Ethernet rack-scale platform adds to the company's appeal as data centers prepare for larger AI clusters.

Enhancements to its EOS operating system are designed to improve automation, visibility, and traffic management in environments handling large numbers of GPUs. Rising adoption of faster Ethernet connections, including 400G and 800G systems, could further support Arista's growth as operators modernize their networks. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

NetApp’s Storage Demand Gets Wall Street Boost

NetApp stock hit a record high of $238.08 as Evercore ISI upgraded the data infrastructure company to ‘Outperform’ from ‘In Line’ and lifted its price target to $300 from $210, implying a 27% upside to the stock’s last close. The firm sees room for the company's growth to exceed current expectations, particularly if normal seasonal demand remains supportive.

Evercore expects NetApp could deliver growth in the low-20% range during fiscal 2027, compared with management's roughly 17% outlook. The firm also estimates earnings of about $11 per share, above the roughly $10.01 analyst consensus, according to Fiscal.ai data. Demand for high-performance flash storage and cloud data services could provide another tailwind as enterprises build AI systems that require faster access to large data sets.

So far this year, HPE, NTAP, and ANET stocks have gained between 64% and 200%.

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