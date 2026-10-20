Investors grew wary of the companies’ ability to execute their business plans and manage their finances.

EyePoint’s experimental eye drug DURAVYU failed a second Phase 3 trial, leading to a 53% workforce cut.

Analysts cut CoreWeave’s price targets over debt and funding concerns.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock hit a two-year low as investors focused on weaker 2026 revenue outlook.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), CoreWeave (CRWV) and Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) hit fresh 52-week lows Monday as a failed drug trial, debt refinancing concerns, and weaker full-year revenue expectations weighed on the stocks.

EyePoint stock crashed 85%, while CoreWeave and Eos Energy stocks dropped 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

EyePoint Refocuses After Drug Trial Disappointment

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock crashed to a record low of $0.4 after the company reported disappointing results from LUCIA, its second pivotal Phase 3 study of DURAVYU, an experimental treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The drug failed to show that it worked as well as aflibercept in protecting vision at Weeks 52 and 56, hurting its chances of approval for the eye condition.

The setback prompted the company to lay off 53% of its workforce, with the restructuring expected to bring $30 million in annualized savings and incur about $9 million in severance expenses. EyePoint reported roughly $118 million in cash and equivalents as of Sept. 30 and plans to concentrate its remaining resources on Phase 3 studies of DURAVYU for diabetic macular edema (DME).

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’.

CoreWeave Faces Higher Financing Risks

CoreWeave stock fell to a new annual low of $59.25 as analysts cut price targets amid concerns about its debt obligations and reliance on external funding. BNP Paribas lowered its price target to $117 from $169 while retaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. MoffettNathanson cut its target to $89 from $107 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating.

The analysts highlighted the potential consequences of weaker investor confidence and expensive financing. CoreWeave needs capital to expand its data center infrastructure and support growing demand for computing capacity. Higher borrowing costs and limited access to capital markets could complicate its expansion plans and weigh on shareholder returns. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’.

Eos Energy's Outlook Raises Execution Questions

Eos Energy Enterprises stock touched a two-year low of $1.72 despite reporting preliminary third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $82 million to $83 million, a sequential growth of 19% to 21%. However, investors focused on the company’s expectation that 2026 revenue would land in the lower half of its previously announced $300 million to $350 million range.

The updated outlook follows an earlier reduction in the company's revenue forecast in August. Eos has recorded eight consecutive quarters of improving gross margins, but its margins remain deeply negative as it works to increase production and improve manufacturing efficiency at its Thorn Hill facility. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bearish’.

So far this year, EYPT, CRWV and EOSE stocks have declined between 14% and 97%.

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