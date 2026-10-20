3M strengthens its AI infrastructure strategy through an Amazon deal linked to product sales and a planned investment in Taiwan’s Genius Electronic Optical.

3M granted Amazon a seven-year warrant to buy up to 3.16 million shares at $164.89 each.

85% of shares depend on Amazon spending $6 billion on data center products.

3M is also planning for a 4.7% stake in Taiwan’s GSEO to expand its optical connectivity technology.

3M Co. (MMM) stock moved higher overnight after the company expanded its commercial partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN), issuing a warrant for up to 3.16 million shares tied largely to Amazon’s purchases of data center products. The deal links most share vesting to Amazon reaching $6 billion in payments.

3M stock jumped 5.5% overnight Monday, while Amazon stock edged up 0.2%.

3M’s Warrant Covers More Than 3.1 Million Shares

According to an SEC filing, 3M granted a warrant to a wholly owned Amazon subsidiary, giving it the right to acquire as many as 3,162,015 shares of 3M common stock over seven years. The exercise price is $164.89 per share.

The warrant’s vesting terms tie most of the potential shares to Amazon’s payments for optical connectivity equipment and other products designed for data centers. The payment-based condition applies to 85% of the shares covered by the warrant, with that portion becoming available when Amazon’s cumulative payments reach $6 billion.

The remaining 15% vests when event-based milestones are achieved. The filing did not detail those milestones.

3M’s Fiber Optics Data Center Play

In July, Microsoft (MSFT) said it will use 3M’s Expanded Beam Optical (EBO) technology in its Azure AI data centers, showing the growing need for better networking solutions as AI expands. The technology will help make fiber connections inside data centers faster and more reliable.

Traditional fiber connectors need tiny glass parts to touch directly. Dust and dirt can affect their performance, requiring frequent cleaning and checks. 3M’s EBO technology allows optical signals to pass across a small gap, reducing the need for repeated cleaning and inspection. Last month, Bernstein upgraded 3M to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Underperform’ and raised its price target to $171 from $145, saying the industrial conglomerate has improved its ability to develop and launch new products.

3M Plans 4.7% Stake In Taiwan Optics Maker

To build its AI infrastructure business, 3M on Monday announced a new partnership with Taiwan-based Genius Electronic Optical Co. (GSEO), alongside a planned investment that would give 3M an approximately 4.7% ownership stake in the company.

3M plans to buy GSEO shares, with the deal expected to close in the fourth quarter. The companies will combine 3M’s optical technology and manufacturing expertise with GSEO’s ability to produce precision optical components.

The goal is to bring 3M’s EBO solutions to market at greater scale and increase manufacturing capacity for use in high-performance data center infrastructure.

3M Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’.

MMM stock has gained nearly 5% in the past twelve months.

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