ECD Auto Design announced an expanded 2026 product lineup, including new heritage programs and modern platforms, and also upgraded its safety innovations.

The company detailed new Boutique Heritage programs inspired by BMW CSL-era models, classic Jaguar GTO sports cars, vintage Porsche designs, and heritage Mustangs.

In its SUV business, ECD is introducing two distinct divisions, separating vintage SUVs into Heritage and Custom lines.

ECD Auto Design also announced a major safety and convenience modernization initiative across both its Heritage and Custom divisions.

Shares of ECD Auto Design, Inc. (ECDA) more than doubled on Friday morning after the luxury vehicles restoration company announced an expanded 2026 product lineup.

The expansion includes its heritage and modern offerings, including sports coupes, classic SUVs, and modern lifestyle 4x4s. The company also outlined a safety-and-convenience modernization program.

Key Announcements

ECD Auto Design’s 2026 development roadmap includes the launch of new model families, deeper engineering refinement, and an integration of modern safety and convenience features into classic platforms.

In its SUV business, ECD is introducing two distinct divisions, separating vintage SUVs into Heritage and Custom lines. Each division will have its dedicated assembly processes to cater to different levels of complexity and personalization. The company also plans to add a new American classic SUV platform to broaden its domestic heritage offering.

ECD Auto is also launching a major safety and convenience modernization initiative across both its Heritage and Custom divisions, including features such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS), global remote locking and opening systems, power-assisted tailgates, and additional usability improvements.

Additionally, the company has upgraded engineering and design systems, including modular build architectures, improved electrical frameworks, refined chassis integrations, and enhanced quality-control processes.

“2026 represents a breakthrough year for ECD’s product development,” said Scott Wallace, CEO at ECD Auto Design.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ECDA shares jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Shares of ECDA are down over 99% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.


