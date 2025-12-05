SoftBank is considering a take-private deal with DigitalBridge, a private equity firm focused on data centers and other digital infrastructure assets.

SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) is reportedly exploring a potential acquisition of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG), a private equity firm focused on data centers and other digital infrastructure assets.

According to a Bloomberg report, the move comes as SoftBank seeks to capitalize on rising demand for technology that supports artificial intelligence applications.

Acquisition Talks Underway

According to sources familiar with the discussions cited in the report, SoftBank is considering taking DigitalBridge private, and a deal could be sealed in the coming weeks.

Following the report, DigitalBridge’s stock traded over 30% higher on Friday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume changed to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

DigitalBridge oversees about $108 billion in infrastructure assets and has backed and operated businesses across data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge computing.

In November, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with KT Corporation, one of South Korea’s top telecom companies. The two firms plan to work together to build new, next-generation AI data centers in Korea.

Strategic Motivation

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is seeking to expand the company’s footprint in the digital infrastructure space to support AI computing needs. Speaking at the FII Priority Asia forum recently, Son said he wouldn’t have sold SoftBank’s Nvidia shares if the company had enough money available for its next wave of AI investments.

SoftBank offloaded its entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion in October. In January, the group, along with OpenAI and Oracle, announced the Stargate project, envisioning a $500 billion investment in building data centers. The latest attempt by SoftBank is in line with its effort to invest in AI and related technologies.

DBRG stock has gained over 11% in 2025 and declined over 2% in the last 12 months.

