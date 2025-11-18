The collaboration with EVIDENT aims to integrate Diginex’s environmental, social, and governance and sustainability reporting tools directly into the platform’s infrastructure.

Diginex (DGNX) announced on Tuesday that it has entered a strategic partnership with EVIDENT Group, a licensed platform for tokenized alternative assets and private-market investments.

This collaboration aims to integrate Diginex’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability reporting tools directly into EVIDENT’s infrastructure.

Driving ESG Transparency

The facility will help investors access verified ESG data for tokenized real-world assets, allowing EVIDENT to embed Diginex’s diginexESG modules, offering on-chain verification of environmental impact, governance, and compliance information.

Following the announcement, Diginex’s stock traded over 13% higher on Tuesday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

DGNX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:55 a.m. ET on Nov. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Boosting Investment Confidence

By integrating Diginex’s proprietary ESG software, EVIDENT’s platform can provide asset managers and tokenized funds with real-time, auditable sustainability data.

The joint effort aims to simplify compliance processes, improve due diligence, and help investors make informed decisions while promoting capital flow into environmentally and socially responsible projects.

"Tokenization is transforming how sustainable assets are funded, but without robust ESG data, it's like navigating without a compass.” -Mark Blick, CEO, Diginex

"Through the alliance with EVIDENT, we’re not just providing data, we're embedding trust and transparency at the core of tokenized markets,” he said.

Diginex uses blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to improve transparency and efficiency in sustainability and regulatory reporting.

On November 6, the company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire Kindred OS, a company specializing in Edge Artificial Intelligence (Edge AI).

DGNX stock has gained over 1,535% since its January listing.

