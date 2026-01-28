According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CEO Kersten Geert R. purchased 38,023 shares in the company on Jan. 22 at $5.26 per share.

Shares of CEL-SCI Corp. (CVM) rallied 7% on Monday after its CEO Kersten Geert R. purchased 38,023 shares of restricted stock directly from the Company.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Geert made the purchase on Jan. 22 at the closing price on Jan 21 or $5.26 per share.

This transaction amounts to about $200,000. Following the transaction, the CEO owns 120,815 shares of the company.

Cel-Sci’s Pipeline

Cel-Sci is known for its experimental cancer treatment, Multikine. It is designed to help the immune system "target" the tumor before surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

The company is currently preparing to conduct a confirmatory registration study for the treatment which will enroll 212 patients with newly diagnosed locally advanced not yet treated resectable head and neck cancer. Enrollment is expected to begin for the trial in spring 2026 and the company intends to seek approval based on data generated by 2028.

During the fiscal year ended September, the company reported a net loss of $25.4 million, down from the $27.6 million reported in fiscal 2024.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CVM stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said the stock is one to “watch closely.”

Another highlighted that Vanguard Group had previously disclosed ownership of the stock. “Big Money has moved in here for a reason,” they said.

CVM stock has dropped nearly 54% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<