The MAX 7 is expected to receive Federal Aviation Administration approval later this month, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

An FAA spokesperson told WSJ that the safety approvals would dictate the timing of the MAX 7 certification.

Southwest Airlines, with hundreds of orders for the jet, is expected to be the launch customer.

MAX 7, together with MAX 10, represents a substantial portion of Boeing's undelivered backlog.

Boeing is reportedly nearing a key FAA certification milestone for its smallest 737 MAX variant, the 737 Max 7, after years of delays that have disrupted airline fleet plans and slowed the company’s commercial recovery.

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BA shares edged up by about 0.5% after-hours on Thursday.

MAX 7 Approval Sparks Enthusiasm

The MAX 7 is expected to receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval later this month, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Southwest Airlines, with hundreds of orders for the jet, is expected to be the launch customer.

An FAA spokesperson told WSJ that the safety approvals would dictate the timing of the MAX 7 certification. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg had predicted earlier this year that the jet would be approved by the end of 2026.

About Max 7

The shorter, lighter MAX 7 is designed for shorter routes and offers better fuel efficiency than the older 737-700 it replaces. Together with the larger MAX 10, which competes directly with Airbus’s A321neo family, the two variants complete Boeing’s narrowbody lineup and represent a substantial portion of its undelivered backlog.

Boeing’s Delays

Delays in the jet’s approval were caused by the 2018-2019 MAX grounding after two fatal crashes, the 2024 Alaska Airlines door-plug incident, and a long-running problem with the engine anti-ice system. Boeing only completed the anti-ice redesign in late 2025.

The 737 MAX family is the core of Boeing’s commercial airplanes division and its main source of revenue and orders. Prolonged delays have limited deliveries, slowed cash flow, frustrated major customers, and allowed Airbus to gain ground in the single-aisle market.

Since Kelly Ortberg became CEO in August 2024, Boeing has pursued an industrial reset focused on quality and production discipline. The company has strengthened oversight, reacquired fuselage supplier Spirit AeroSystems, and gradually raised output from 38 to 42 aircraft per month, with further increases planned. Certification of the MAX 7 and MAX 10 is viewed as essential to unlocking backlog value and supporting Boeing’s broader recovery.

How Did BA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed anticipation for a good second-quarter earnings call later this month.

Other users discussed the safety incident earlier this month where a nearly new Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner experienced a serious ground incident at Frankfurt Airport when its nose landing gear unexpectedly collapsed while the aircraft was parked at the gate. Several people were injured in the incident.

BA stock has gained 3% year-to-date.

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