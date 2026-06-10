CervoMed announced a $10.5 million private placement financing, with participation from institutional healthcare investors and company insiders.

The company could receive an additional $21.7 million if all warrants are exercised.

The financing is expected to extend CervoMed’s cash runway into the second quarter of 2027.

CervoMed also plans to use the funds to fund a strategic partner for the late-stage development of Neflamapimod, its experimental treatment for dementia with Lewy bodies.

Shares of CervoMed Inc (CRVO) plummeted more than 22% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, heading towards their lowest levels in over a year, after the biotech firm announced a $10.5 million private placement financing with participation from healthcare institutional investors and company insiders.

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If the pre-market levels hold after the opening bell, CRVO shares would clock their biggest single-day slump since March 2025.

CRVO Insiders Participate In Financing Round

CervoMed plans to sell about 3.36 million units in a private placement priced at $3.14 per unit. This represents a near 9% premium to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday. The offering includes common stock and pre-funded warrants, as well as Series B and Series C warrants.

The company expects to raise around $10.5 million upfront, with the potential to receive another $21.7 million if all warrants are exercised. The financing is expected to extend CervoMed’s cash runway into the second quarter of 2027 and support its efforts in finding a strategic partner for the late-stage development of Neflamapimod, its experimental treatment for dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

The private placement financing was led by institutional healthcare investors and was supported by insiders, including Joshua S. Boger, chair of the company’s board of directors, and trusts related to John J. Alam, President and CEO, and Sylvie Grégoire, member of the company’s board.

CRVO’s Pipeline Extends Beyond DLB

CervoMed has secured regulatory alignment in the U.S., U.K., and Europe for a potential approval pathway for Neflamapimod across multiple neurological disorders, led by its DLB program. The drug is supported by data from two Phase 2 studies.

The company said that it has addressed previous manufacturing challenges by developing a stable crystal form of the drug and finalizing a dosing regimen for a planned Phase 3 trial.

Beyond DLB, the company is also expanding into other rare neurological diseases. A Phase 2a study in nonfluent variant primary progressive aphasia has completed enrollment ahead of schedule, while a Phase 2a trial in ALS is expected to begin later this year, CervoMed added.

What Is Retail’s Take On CRVO?

Despite the pre-market drop, retail sentiment surrounding CRVO on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish,’ accompanied by ‘high’ message volumes.

Chatter was mixed, with one user calling the fundraising “not the best option” but not as bad as a direct offering.

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The stock has been under heavy selling pressure, crashing 63% so far in 2026.

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