Garmin has jumped into the category popularized by Whoop with its Cirqa Smart Band.

Garmin shares rose overnight ahead of Wednesday.

Garmin unveiled the Cirqa Smart Band, priced at $200 and with no additional subscription required.

Stocktwits sentiment for GRMN shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral.’

Garmin Ltd.’s stock rose 1.3% in overnight trading ahead of Wednesday, after a drop in the previous session following the release of a new fitness wearable similar to the Whoop band.

Garmin unveiled the Cirqa Smart Band, a $200 screenless fitness tracker that monitors sleep, stress, and vitals such as heart rate variability, skin temperature, and blood oxygen, as well as 80 kinds of workouts.

The company, famous for run-tracking smartwatches and navigation systems, is now the latest to enter the category popularized by Whoop — once a niche product but now immensely popular with professional athletes.

Google launched a similar product, a $100 Fitbit Air, in May. Unlike Whoop’s steeply priced subscription model, the Garmin and Google bands offer the core features without an ongoing fee, making them a more compelling option.

To be sure, Whoop’s biggest draw has been its mobile-native AI assistant that offered sophisticated body analyses and scores, and it’s yet to be determined whether the Cirqa Smart Band or the Fitbit Air match those capabilities.

The Garmin band offers a “Body Battery,” and the device's battery life is rated for a maximum of 10 days.

Garmin Q4 Results Recap

Garmin’s stock rose sharply in February when it last reported quarterly earnings. Revenue increased 17% to $2.12 billion in its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, with sales from the fitness segment, which includes the watches, rising 42% to about $765.8 million.

In recent months, Garmin has refreshed much of its fitness wearable lineup with the Vivoactive 6, Forerunner 570, Forerunner 970 and Venu X1, targeting everyone from casual fitness enthusiasts to serious endurance athletes.

The launches have been broadly well received by reviewers, with the Venu X1 in particular earning praise as Garmin’s strongest smartwatch yet. Still, the company faces intense competition from fitness wearables such as the Apple Watch, the Fitbits, and those from Asian companies such as Samsung and Huawei.

GRMN Stock Move, Retail View

However, GRMN stock has pared gains since and is down over 11% from its peak in April.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for GRMN shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day, amid ‘low message volume. Garmin will report its second-quarter results on July 29.

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