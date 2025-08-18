The company’s product LockeT, which bagged approval in the U.K., had received CE Mark for European approval and distribution in May 2025.

Medical device company Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK) announced on Monday that it has received approval for its suture retention device LockeT in the United Kingdom.

LockeT is intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures or procedures involving the insertion of a needle through the skin to access the vein, including for the insertion of catheters. LockeT received CE Mark for European approval and distribution in May 2025, but had to obtain registration to launch sales in the U.K. CE marking indicates a product's compliance with European Union (EU) safety, health, and environmental protection standards, allowing it to be sold freely within the European Economic Area (EEA).

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Catheter Precision jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

VTAK's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:40 p.m. ET on Aug. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said they are entering a short position in the stock.

Catheter Precision said it has partnered with HC21, a U.K.-based distributor, to distribute LockeT. Fatih Ayoglu, Sales Manager EMEA and APAC, said that the device’s intuitive design and ease of deployment enable earlier discharge following cardiac procedures.

“This directly supports NHS efforts to reduce waiting lists by freeing up hospital capacity and accelerating patient throughput. With the NHS recently achieving its first reduction in waiting lists in 17 years, LockeT is poised to contribute meaningfully to this momentum by helping clinicians deliver more treatments, more efficiently,” Ayoglu added.

VTAK stock is down by 56% this year and by about 91% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Vanda Pharma Stock Rockets 9% After Federal Appeals Court Sets Aside FDA Action: Retail Expects Stock To Cross $5-Mark

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<