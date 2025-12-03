The HOPE-3 study, involving 106 participants across 20 U.S. centres, delivered strong signals of benefit for muscle and heart function.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) announced on Wednesday that its experimental cell therapy Deramiocel achieved both its primary and key secondary goals in the pivotal Phase 3 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Trial Design And Participants

HOPE-3 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that administered Deramiocel infusions every three months over a 12-month period. The average age of enrolled boys and young men was around 15, and all continued their standard corticosteroid therapy.

At baseline, about 90% were on cardiac medications, and over 75% already had clinical cardiomyopathy. Following the study results, Capricor’s stock surged by over 440% on Wednesday morning.

