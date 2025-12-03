In a post on X, Ives said the results underscore that AI demand is extending beyond early adopters and beginning to influence multiple areas of the technology market.

MongoDB, Marvell and CrowdStrike reported strong earnings recently.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, on Wednesday highlighted recent strong earnings from MongoDB Inc. (MDB), Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) as evidence of a broader trend in the tech sector driven by artificial intelligence adoption.

In a post on X, Ives said these results underscore that AI demand is extending beyond early adopters and beginning to influence multiple areas of the technology market.

AI Adoption Accelerates

Ives noted that the results from these companies signal a growing AI Revolution that will continue to reshape the tech landscape into 2026.

He recently updated the IVES AI 30 winners list to reflect changing momentum among technology players amid surging AI demand. The list is not limited to big tech firms but includes hard, cloud security, and enterprise infrastructure providers.

Strong Earnings

MongoDB posted $628.3 million in revenue for the quarter, marking a 19% jump year-over-year (YoY) with an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32. The database software provider added another 2,600 customers in the quarter, taking its total to more than 62,500.

Marvell reported a Q3 revenue of $2.075 billion and EPS of $0.76, both above the consensus estimates of $2.07 billion and $0.74, according to Fiscal AI data. It also announced the acquisition of Celestial AI for a total deal value of up to $5.5 billion.

Crowdstrike said its net new annual recurring revenue reached $265 million, up 73% YoY.

Ives recently said he anticipates another year of robust gains, projecting that major technology names could climb roughly 20% in 2026 as AI expands into broader commercial uses.

